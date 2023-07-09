(Less Than) 56 Days to Purdue Football - Jayden Scruggs

Jayden Scruggs - RS Freshman

Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral High School)

6’1”, 235 pounds

Defensive End

2023 Projection: Reserve

Scruggs comes to Purdue from Cathedral which, if you know anything about Indiana high school football, you’ll know is a powerhouse program. One of the best in the state consistently. Anytime you can get a player out of Cathedral you’ve got to be happy with yourself. During his senior season he helped to lead them to a state title and had 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Keep in mind this is against top competition.

Scruggs did not see any action during his 2022 redshirt year. Generally players will use their redshirt years to learn the playbook, acclimate to college itself, gain some weight, and do a lot of lifting. All of that, minus the playbook which will be drastically changed with an entirely new staff, will serve Scruggs well as he searches for playing time this year. As I’ve said in other posts about players fighting for playing time, there is opportunity to be found when a new staff is brought in. Scruggs found it at Cathedral, can he find it this season at Purdue?