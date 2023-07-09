55 Days Until Purdue Football: Malachi Preciado

Malachi Preciado

Redshirt Freshman

Offensive Line

6’5” 290 lbs.

Our football countdown continues and today we spotlight a 3-star recruit out of New Orleans, Malachi Preciado who fills in the offensive line. He was a top 50 recruit for his position from Louisiana according to ESPN. Malachi was an Adidas All-American and under-recruited coming out of high school; he chose Purdue over Utah State, Harvard, and Columbia among others.

He redshirted his freshman year so we have yet to see what he can do on a college field, but he really shows his strengths as a run blocker. We were left with an offensive line that a lot of holes to fill after the coaching change so he may see some playing time this year. Is it football season yet?