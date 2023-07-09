(Less than) 57 Days to Purdue Football - Tom Ewing

With the recent roster updates some of these numbers have gotten away from us. Summer additions are added to the roster and what was a blank number on our schedule is suddenly the number of a new player. Number 57 is one such day.

Tom Ewing - Freshman (PWO)

Westfield, IN (Westfield High School)

6’2”, 295 pounds

Offensive Line

2023 Projection: Reserve

Ewing will come to Purdue after only playing offensive line (center) for less than a full season in high school. He initially was a defensive lineman but when Westfield struggled to run the ball changes were made and he wound up at the pivotal center position. The running game improved and the team made it to the sectional championship game.

Tom’s father, Ron Ewing, was also a walk-on for Purdue from 1988-1989. What an absolute thrill it must be for both Tom and his father to have such a shared connection. Ewing’s grandparents also attended Purdue.

It’s rare for a true freshman offensive lineman to find themselves being a key contributor, let alone a walk-on so I wouldn’t expect to see much of Mr. Ewing this year but given Purdue’s history with walk-ons of late you just never know what his future may hold.