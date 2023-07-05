Jacquil Taylor joins Men of Mackey

The Men of Mackey announced today that Jacquil Taylor will rejoin them for the first time since 2020.

ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENT



Boilernation we are very excited to announce that @JacquilT14 has committed and is back for TBT to wear the gold and black! Welcome back to the team Jacquil! pic.twitter.com/vwlQzYP5iA — Men of Mackey (@PurdueTbt) July 5, 2023

Jacquil played a somewhat limited role at Purdue fighting through injuries in his three years with the Boilermakers. Taylor was a three-star recruit and was part of the recruiting class that included Haas, Mathias and PJ Thompson and was a part of a team that made it to two sweet sixteens.

JT got his bachelor’s degree at Purdue and then was a graduate transfer to Hofstra University where he started every game for a year. He then went to Denmark to play pro ball for a short stint, then to the Syracuse Stallions for a season in The Basketball League. Taylor is currently an assistant basketball coach at Northfield Mount Heron University.

In his last season at Purdue, Taylor played in 19 games averaging 1.8 points in 6.1 minutes per game, shot 43.8% from the field and 40% from deep and pulling down 1.4 rebounds per game.

Taylor will bring length and athleticism to The Men of Mackey team that is guard heavy and likely will play the 3/4.