The Boiler Alert Podcast - How Many Punts Would it Take to Make it to the Field of Dreams?

The Boiler Alert podcast returns to you once again as Ryan and I continue our look at the 2023-2024 men’s basketball roster as well as the 2023 Purdue football schedule.

With start off by talking about some updates to the Purdue football and basketball schedules. Seems sort of crazy the number of 7:30 games Purdue football is currently scheduled for doesn’t it? Does that mean people want to see us or that we just have a really tough schedule with some marquee opponents? Who can say for sure? I like to think it’s the former.

Then we talk about redshirt sophomore Brian Waddell and I do my best to not just consistently talk about how great his dad was because that’s not fair to him, plus Ryan might not have been alive when Matt Waddell played at Purdue so that’s really not fair.

Then we get to the bulk of the episode which is Ryan taking a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes. You’ll recall they were massively offensively challenged last year but of course woke up when they faced Purdue. Had to be that way didn’t it? Well Ryan tells us who they lost, who they gained, and what’s going on with the QB position. Plus, as promised, Ryan tells us how many punts it would take to make it to the field of dreams. Give us a listen, rate, review, and tell your friends all about us.