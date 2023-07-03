61 Days to Purdue Football: Aaron Roberts

The offensive line continues to be a focus of the countdown as we are in some of the higher numbers here.

Aaron Roberts - Junior

Indianapolis, IN (Cardinal Ritter HS)

6’4”, 295 pounds

Offensive Line

2023 Projection: Reserve

The Cardinal Ritter prospect saw action in one game last year and it’s exactly the game that you would expect; the blowout against Indiana State. Purdue found a way to empty the benches during that game and get everyone a little bit of in game experience.

The Kinesiology major has struggled to find a solid spot with this team, and he may continue to do so again this year. There have been a lot of departures from last year’s offensive line squad since the end of last season, but is that enough for Roberts to find his niche? I’m not sold, but improvement can mean a lot. And, like I said in an earlier post in this countdown, given a new system and new coaching staff anything is possible.