62(ish) Days to Purdue Football: Ben Kuhns

There’s one thing that’s certain here when I write these countdown posts, I always respect a walk-on. It’s never easy to take all of the free time you have and devote it to a sport that you might never receive any recognition for. Today, we look at a walk-on from Pendleton, Indiana.



Ben Kuhns - Senior (redshirt)

Pendleton, IN (Pendleton Heights HS)

6’4”, 295 pounds

Offensive Line

2023 Projection: Reserve OL

Kuhns saw action in two games last year and yes, they are the two you’re thinking of. The blowout against Indiana State and the blowout in the, ahem, opposite direction against LSU. Kuhns found himself as part of a Purdue offensive line that held up surprisingly well.

However, there have been a lot of departures from that offensive line. Does that give Kuhn an opportunity to find his way onto the field? Maybe it does, but he’s got to work his butt off to get there. With a new system in place all positions are up for grabs. This will be Kuhn’s last shot at getting meaningful playing time, and I hope he makes the most of it.