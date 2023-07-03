Boiler Alert Podcast Talks Mason Gillis and Virginia Tech

Ryan and I are here helping you celebrate a great Fourth of July by continuing our run through the 2023 football schedule as well as the 2023-2024 basketball roster.

First we take a look at Mason Gillis and his career so far at Purdue. Gillis has always been a favorite of mine and his role next year will be an interesting one. Will Gillis continue to be the starter or will it fall to Caleb Furst? Painter seems to really trust Gillis and that means a lot as a senior in this program.

Then, we take a look at Virginia Tech and their abysmal last season. Last year was one of Virginia Tech’s worst seasons in recent memory. Can they turn it around in just one offseason? That’s never easy to do but it’s easier than ever right now given the transfer portal. They need a lot of improvement at a lot of positions. Ryan lets us know what they need and who is staying.