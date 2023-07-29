35 Days to Purdue Football: Malik Langham

Malik Langham - 6th Year Senior

Previous School - Vanderbilt (via Florida)

Defensive Line

6’5” - 308 lbs.

2023 Projection: Likely Starter

This is what our very own Drew Schneider had to say about Langham in a post earlier this year

Former 4* Malik Langham originally signed with Florida in the 2018 class after official visits to Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt. He transferred to Vandy after the 2019 season and after sitting out because of the old transfer rules (remember those) appeared in every Vandy game since. He hasn’t put up big numbers, but the experienced 6’5”, 310 pound 6th year senior is custom made to play end in a 3-4 alignment.

As Drew points out, Langham didn’t put up huge numbers at Vandy, but he was a space eater and sometimes that doesn’t lend itself to stuffing the stat sheet. He did however rack up four tackles against Georgia so that’s gotta count for something right?

Langham brings to Purdue the experience of playing football in a tough conference against some of the nation’s best teams. He played against the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Quite the schedule for the Commodores who historically have struggled in football. To put it kindly.

Langham should slot in to the defensive end position and under the new defense with head coach Ryan Walters he should get every opportunity to put up career highs in tackles. Welcome aboard!