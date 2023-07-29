 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

35 Days to Purdue Football: Hayden Parise

The Junior Receiver from Kansas City will look to get on the field for the Boilers in 2023.

Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hayden Parise

Redshirt Junior
Wide Receiver
6’4 190lbs

Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The next player up on the countdown in wide receiver Hayden Parise from Kansas City, Missouri. The redshirt junior has not yet logged a catch in his career but did see action in one game last season against Nebraska. Parise is pretty far down on the depth chart but does stance a chance to receive playing time on special teams in kickoff coverage or kickoff return. It is unlikely that the junior sees the field in a game as a receiver this season.

NCAA Football: Elon University at Vanderbilt Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

