35 Days to Purdue Football: Hayden Parise

Hayden Parise

Redshirt Junior

Wide Receiver

6’4 190lbs

The next player up on the countdown in wide receiver Hayden Parise from Kansas City, Missouri. The redshirt junior has not yet logged a catch in his career but did see action in one game last season against Nebraska. Parise is pretty far down on the depth chart but does stance a chance to receive playing time on special teams in kickoff coverage or kickoff return. It is unlikely that the junior sees the field in a game as a receiver this season.

