38 Days Until Purdue Football: Dylan Downing

Editor’s note: Due to a classic mixup days 38 and 36 were switched. We realize there are actually 36 days to Purdue football.

Dylan Downing

SR - Recruiting Class of 2020

Carmel, IN - Carmel

6’0” 210 lbs

Running Back

Senior running back, Dylan Downing, will be the thunder to Devin Mockobee’s lightning this season as the duo should take the vast majority of the backfield snaps for Purdue. Originally a UNLV Running Rebel, Dylan came back home to Indiana after his freshman year and has progressively worked his way to a prominent role for the Boilermakers. Last season, Downing appeared in 12 games (4 starts) and racked up 351 rushing yards on 93 carries to go along with 12 catches for 100 yards. A season best 113 yards came in the win against FAU. Dylan looked poised to take over as RB1 when injuries nagged at King Dorue but nagging injuries of his own paired with the ascension of Mockobee kept Downing as a quality back to rotate in. Dylan plays a more bruising run style and complements the offense well, especially in short yardage situations. We look forward to see progress even more in his Senior season!