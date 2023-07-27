37 Days until Purdue Football: Joey Sumlin

Joey Sumlin

Freshman- Walk-on

Linebacker

6’1” 230 lbs.

37 days until Purdue football and today we spotlight Joey Sumlin; a walk-on linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida. Sumlin who received an offer from FCS Morgan State said he is good at reading the offense and beating people to the ball. He announced his commitment back in March.

If his name sounds familiar then you probably remember his dad Kevin Sumlin who also came to Purdue as a walk-on back in the early 1980’s.

Despite walking on, Sumlin became one of the top tacklers for Purdue with 114 tackles and receiving All Big-Ten honorable mention as a senior. After college he went on to head coach at Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona. He now coaches at Maryland as associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator/and tight ends coach.