Ross-Ade Stadium Renovations - An Update

With the summer doldrums winding down and football pre-season write ups coming into view we thought it would be a good time to take a step back and look at where the Ross-Ade Stadium renovations were. As you likely recall, the Board of Trustees approved a $45.4 million project to begin at the end of the 2022 season to finally complete the renovation of the south end zone and to demolish part of the northeast side of the stadium to make way for a second tunnel. This second tunnel was subsequently named the Tiller Tunnel in a nice homage to the winningest coach in Purdue football history.

It’s been awhile since we checked in and since this project is supposed to be done and ready by the first football game, 39 days away as of my last count, you have to hope that quite a bit of work has been done. I’m impressed with the look of the south end zone but it appears the Tiller Tunnel still has some work to do. Let’s take a look at the progress shall we?

First, here’s a shot from the webcam looking into the stadium via the new tunnel.

You can see quite a bit of work has been done connecting the football facilities to the stadium but there’s also still a ways to go. Perhaps someone who knows more about construction can help us out and let us know if they think this thing can be completed in the next 39 days. Now, let’s take a look at the other side shall we?

This picture was taken just minutes ago from the live webcam. Here you can see just how different this part of the stadium looks with the seats removed and the gigantic whole going through it. Side note, I’m pretty sure my brothers and dad all lost their season tickets because those top rows there don’t exist anymore. I might be off by a section but it’s pretty close. You can see the progress for the tunnel itself but again, there seems to be a lot of work to do still.

Now, let’s take a look at the south end zone and bask in its glory.

Here, you can get a decent look at the so called safe standing seats as well as the deck and patio areas. I just have to say it looks so much better than the south end zone ever has. You will also notice the walkways connecting the south end zone to the remainder of the stadium thus closing off the horseshoe and getting rid of one of the main problems of sitting in the south end zone. The south end zone will also be the new home of the All-American Marching Band.

For those interested in these cameras and following the project you can find links to all these right here.