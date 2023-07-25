39 Days to Purdue Football: Ben Freehill

We’re into the 30’s in our countdown. Football season is inching closer! Former kick-off specialist Ben Freehill, and presumptive starting place kicker, Ben Freehill gets us started.

Ben Freehill - RS Senior

Gibson City Melvin-Sibley High School, Gibson City, Illinois

Place Kicker

6’1” - 190 lbs.

2023 Projection: Likely Starter

Freehill, the top ranked kicker in Illinois for 2019 started his career as a preferred walk-on at Oklahoma State but headed back east of the Mississippi River after a season in Stillwater. During his time at Purdue he’s spent some time kicking-off for the Boilermakers. In 2021 he played in 6 games and knocked 15 out of 42 kick offs into the end zone. In 2022 he appeared in 4 games, and sent 1 kickoff into the end zone for a touchdown out of 12 attempts.

Ben is slated to replace the graduated Mitchell Fineran, and should secure the job with a steady fall camp.