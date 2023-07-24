Matt Painter Named Assistant Coach of USA Basketball Select Team

USA Basketball is serious business. We want medals and not just any medals...we want Gold medals. That’s why when USA Basketball wants to scrimmage prior to Olympics or major tournaments they turn to...who else...USA Basketball. That’s right, USA Basketball creates their own Select Team to scrimmage and practice against in order to get them ready for major competition. Well today USA Basketball announced who made that team and you’ll not only recognize Matt Painter as one of the assistant coaches you’ll also recognize a number of the players on the roster as recent college graduates. From the release:

Named to the 2023 USA Basketball Select Team are Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Langston Galloway (Free Agent), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), John Jenkins (G League Ignite), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Eric Mika (G League Ignite), Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Further on the release lists the coaching staff and it includes our very own Matt Painter.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as head coach of the 2023 USA Select Team and will be joined by assistants Jim Boylen (Indiana Pacers) and Matt Painter (Purdue University). Mosley served as an assistant coach on the 2021 USA Select Team and Boylen served as the head coach for the 2021-23 USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team which went 9-3 through six competition windows from 2021-23.

There’s a real state of Indiana vibe to the coaching staff here as the Indiana Pacers assistant Jim Boylen and Purdue head coach Matt Painter are on the staff. Painter will get a chance to work with former opponents like Keegan Murray and Chet Holmgren.

This could be an opportunity for Matt Painter to continue up the USA Basketball coaching ladder as Jamahl Mosley was previously an assistant coach on the Select Team and now he’s the head coach. If that’s something Painter wants to pursue it can only help Purdue’s reputation and standing in the college basketball world. Boiler Up coach and Go USA!