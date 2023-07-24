Boiler Alert Podcast - Caleb Furst and Is Illinois Football Poised for a Down Year?

The Boiler Alert podcast is back in your feeds and in your ears this morning as Ryan and I continue our look through the basketball roster for 2023-2024 and our look at Purdue’s opponents for the 2023 football season.

This week we take a look at Caleb Furst and the difficult position that the Purdue roster and his talent result in. Should he play more? Absolutely. Where though? What position? How many minutes? Whose minutes does he take? These are some hard questions and Ryan and I get into them this week.

Then, continuing to look at Purdue Football’s 2023 opponents we find ourselves at Illinois. Reminder that Illinois had the top scoring defense in the country last year. These two shared a pretty good game last year that Purdue found a way to win. It was a game with huge implications for the Big Ten West standings. Then of course, Purdue stole Illinois’ defensive coordinator and made him our head coach so there’s going to be some extra spice for this one. Ryan gives us an update on who is in and who is out at Illinois.