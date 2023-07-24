40 Days to Purdue Football: Hudson Miller

Hudson Miller - Freshman (RS)

Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral)

6’0”, 210 pounds

Linebacker

2023 Projection: Reserve

If you know anything about high school football in Indiana you know that Cathedral is a perennial powerhouse. Anytime you can grab a player from there you’ve got to feel pretty happy. Miller came into the program last year and redshirted. He made one appearance in the everyone gets to play game against Indiana State. He made one tackle during that game.

Miller came in as a preferred walk-on listed at 6’0” and 210 and unfortunately the Purdue roster doesn’t always provide the best updates so that’s what he’s still shown as. However, I would be shocked if he remained at 210 and if he has I would imagine his body has undergone quite the transformation. That’s what a year in a college football program is designed to do.

During his senior year at Cathedral he finished with 71 tackles including 19.5 tackles for loss. Those are pretty impressive numbers especially when you consider the level of competition he was up against.

As we’ve reiterated on this countdown numerous times, Miller and all walk-ons, preferred or not, have a hard road ahead of them but given the coaching changes and uncertainty with all the new faces the time is now to make a move. While I don’t expect Miller to start he’s got the opportunity to find his way onto the field wether that be via special teams are a handful of snaps on defense. Hopefully he makes the most of it.