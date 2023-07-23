(Still) 41 Days to Purdue Football: Caleb Krockover

Caleb Krockover - Junior (RS)

West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS)

5’9”, 195 pounds

Kicker

2023 Projection: Reserve

It’s always cool to have a local boy on the countdown. Can’t imagine how cool it would be to play for your hometown team. To be able to have so many people you know and love be able to come out and support you. Even if, in this case, as a walk-on there’s no guarantee you see the field. Krockover, and other walk-ons like him, are the true heart and soul of these teams. They truly are in it for the love of the game. Doubtful that much, if any, NIL money is coming their way.

Krockover has been named Academic All-Big Ten two times and was even able to get on the field and attempt an extra point last year against Indiana State. He made it of course. So, there’s still hope that he finds a way onto the field. It’s a tough role he finds himself in but as a fan there’s nothing but respect for these walk-ons.