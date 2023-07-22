42 Days Until Purdue Football: Clyde Washington

Clyde Washington

SR - Recruiting Class of 2020

Medford, NJ - Lenape

6’3” 235 lbs

Linebacker

Another player in the ILB room under Kevin Kane, SR Clyde Washington is likely to start this season. A former 3-star recruit out of New Jersey, Washington is a Purdue legacy as his grandfather, also Clyde, was a Purdue DB that went onto the NFL. Choosing to come to a familiar school, Clyde has appeared in 22 games in the past two seasons, including starting the Wisconsin game last year. This season, Washington should start next to OC Brothers in the 4 linebacker scheme, though a rotation could happen with Yanni Karlaftis and Domanick Moon. Washington likely has the edge due to his experience in the program, so there should be another senior starter for the Boilermakers defense this year.