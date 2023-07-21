43 Days until Purdue Football: Landon Heard

Landon Heard

Defensive back

5’11 175 lbs.

Walk-on freshman

43 days until Purdue football kicks off and today we spotlight a walk-on; Landon Heard all the way from California. Heard announced via Twitter back in March his commitment to the Boilers.

After a great visit to Purdue, and after talking with the coaching staff, I would like to announce my commitment to Purdue!! Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this long ride, but it's just getting started. #BoilerUp ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/6fYibKQf2U — Landon Heard (@landonheard5) March 7, 2023

Heard played defensive back at Los Gatos highschool where he recorded 77 tackles and 5 interceptions his senior year. He earned first-team All League Defensive back two years in a row as well as Defensive Player of the Year for his highschool.

Heard will likely redshirt his freshman year as he could put on some size and strength to compete in the Big Ten. But Purdue is used to seeing guys walk-on and then turn some heads down the road. I look forward to seeing him play in the future.