45 Days to Purdue Football: Devin Mockobee

When you make the schedule, sometimes you get certain....advantages. Maybe I took Mockobee and gave Ledman a back-up kicker and maybe that’s just how it worked out on the chart. It’s too hot to remember that far back. I’m sure my intentions were pure and noble. Anyways, this is about Purdue’s star running back and not their star blogger.

Devin Mockobee - Redshirt Sophomore

Boonville, Indiana (Boonville High School)

Running Back

6’0, 195

2023 Projection: Stud

As a recruit, Devin was originally committed to Navy before spurning the Midshipmen for a chance to walk-on at Purdue. Not a bad deal for the Boilermakers. After redshirting as a freshman, Mockobee burst onto the college football scene, putting up 968 yards and 9 touchdowns despite being an after thought in the offense until breaking out in the 5th game of the season against Minnesota.

He rang up 112 yards on 11 carries and creased the end zone twice against the pesky Gophers and their perpetually weird coach and didn’t look back. He went on to put up huge numbers against Nebraska (178 yards on 30 carries) and managed to break the century mark (108) against the vaunted Illinois defense (wonder what their D.C. is up to these days?).

His season ended with more of a thud than a sizzle, failing to crack 100 yards over the last 4 games of the season but still, that’s not to bad for a walk-on who was DNP - Coaches Decision for the first game of the season. This year, with scholarship in hand, he assumes the role of bell cow for the Purdue offense. Some folks are worried that he won’t get enough carries in the air raid, but I don’t share that concern. Mockobee can do a little bit of everything in the offense. He’s a play maker and Graham Harrell doesn’t seem to have many proven play makers at his disposal heading into next season.

He’ll get 10-20 carries, 1-5 receptions, and I wouldn’t mind seeing him return a few kicks. He won’t lead the Big10 in carries, but he won’t lack for overall touches. It’s been a minute since Purdue had a 1,000 yard back, and maybe Mockobee gets their, but what I really want to see is a 1,500 yard season, in total. He’s more than capable of leading the Big10 in all purpose yards in the new offense, and I don’t see any better options on the Purdue roster. That could change once the season starts, but I think you’re going to here Devin’s name early and often of the PA in the opening game.

Staying healthy will be key for the hard running, shifty back out of Boonville. If he manages to stay somewhat healthy this season, he’ll be on one of the All-Big10 teams at the end.