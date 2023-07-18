47 Days to Purdue Kickoff: Brendan Cropsey

Brendan Cropsey

Redshirt Junior

Punter

6’1 190lbs

Yes, this countdown article is late and out of sequence but our specialists deserve an article just like everyone else!

The next player up on the countdown is Punter Brendan Cropsey. The redshirt junior has played a backup role for most of his career, punting behind Jack Ansell, but has some experience incase he is needed throughout the season. Cropsey has appeared in six total games throughout his career with seven total attempts for an average of 40 yards. The interesting piece in his stats is that Cropsey has down three of his attempts inside the 20 yard line. That niche of downing punts on a short field may be where Cropsey finds his niche to more punting in games. He will also likely be inline in the competition as the place holder on field goal attempts with players like backup quarterbacks Kyle Adams & Bennett Meredith.

