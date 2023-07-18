Purdue Adds Transfer Offensive Lineman From Colorado

Head Coach Ryan Walters has again taken advantage of the transfer portal to bolster a much needed position in his first year at the helm for the Boilermakers. Colorado offensive lineman Austin Johnson will join the Boilers after transferring from the Buffaloes following four seasons in Boulder. Johnson will have two seasons remaining in his eligibility.

Johnson has started seven games in his career and likely slides in to the center position as Gus Hartwig looks to recover from a major knee injury sustained near the end of the 2022 season against Northwestern. This was an important addition for an offensive line that needs to find the pieces necessary to start the season against a very good Fresno State program. If Johnson can prove himself at the center position, it could help provide better depth and more natural position fits for a group that Ryan Walters identified as an important one to help. This likely concludes the additions of players for the 2023 season unless other current players decide to transfer or end their careers.

Johnson is a former 3 star recruit out of Colorado and was a consensus top 50 player at his position of offensive guard. Johnson received interest from Arizona State, Colorado State, and Oklahoma State as a recruit and initially announced a transfer to Charlotte in December of 2022 before deciding to attend Purdue.