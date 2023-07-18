46 Days to Purdue Football: Scotty Humpich

The countdown continues as we are now less than seven weeks away from kickoff. Amazing that it’s so close. Today we look at a sixth year player.

Scotty Humpich - Sr. (6)

Louisville, KY (Murray State University)

6’4”, 255 pounds

Linebacker

2023 Projection: Key Reserve

Humpich had a solid career at Murray State primarily as a rush end. He was an all-Conference selection in 2020, but missed most of the 2021 season due to injury. His best full season at Murray State was in 2019, where he had 24 tackles and three sacks. He came to Purdue with two years of eligibility due to the Covid waiver. This will be his last year in the program.

Last year Humpich made a noticeable impact on the field appearing in 13 games. He finished the year with 16 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss. His most productive game came against Penn State when he notched five tackles and one sack.

Humpich is slated to be fighting for a starter role this year. He will likely be going up against fellow linebacker Nic Scourton (formerly Caraway) for a starting role. Scourton likely has the edge at this position but Humpich has shown great value to this Purdue team and I’m sure the new coaching staff has seen that. The shakeup in coaching staff does make things a bit cloudier as far as who will see the vast majority of playing time this year but one thing is for sure, Humpich will see the field plenty.