47 Days Until Purdue Football: Domanick Moon

Domanick Moon

RS Freshman - Recruiting Class of 2022

Fort Wayne, IN - Snider

6’2” 220 lbs

Linebacker

Former 3-star recruit out of Fort Wayne, Domanick Moon, did not see any on field action as a freshman (as often is the case). That should change this season as the redshirt freshman is part of a very small ILB room under Kevin Kane. Moon is in the room with OC Brothers, Yanni Karlaftis, Clyde Washington, and freshman Owen Davis. That’s a small room, so Moon should get a chance to show his skills, especially if there’s a bit of a rotation. Linebacker depth is not a bad thing though.