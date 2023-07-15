 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49 Days to Purdue Football: Farrell Henderson III

Indianapolis’s own Farrell Henderson III ushers in the 40’s.

By Drew Schneider
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re into the 40’s folks! The heat index is 110 in Georgia and all I have is thoughts of the fall, a gin and tonic, and an overtaxed air conditioning system to keep me sane. We’ve got a decorated, home grown linebacker out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis today to inch us closer to college football and sweet relief.

Farrell Henderson III - RS Fr.

Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral HS)

5’11”, 225 pounds

Linebacker

2022 Projection: Special Teams / Deep Depth

Henderson is the type of walk-on you want in your program. He played high level high school football at Cathedral with two 5A State Championships on his resume. He red shirted last year, but could make an impact on return teams this year. In Coach Kane’s defense, he profiles as a box linebacker and probably needs to add a few more pounds to hold up, but Henderson knows how to play football.

He’ll be deep depth in terms of the linebacker but don’t be surprised if you see him on the field in some capacity.

