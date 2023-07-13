52 Days to Purdue Football: Preston Nichols

Preston Nichols - Grad Transfer (UNLV)

Charlotte, North Carolina

Offensive Line

6’2” - 290

2023 Projection: Utility Offensive Line

Preston Nichols brings a wealth of experience to the offensive tackle position, a spot Purdue was desperate to address on the offseason. He has played in 40 collegiate football games between his time at Charleston Southern and UNLV, and started nearly all of them at various positions in the offensive line.

At 6’ 2” and just 290 lbs, there’s obvious concern about his size at tackle, but that’s why I think his experience could make him useful on the interior as well.

Regardless of where he finds himself, an offensive line group that will be desperate to hold up against the daunting schedule in front of the Boilermakers could use all the experience it can get.