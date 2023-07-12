Zach Edey Named Semi-Finalist for Sullivan Award

After one of the most dominate seasons in college basketball history, Zach Edey has been nominated for one of the most prestigious awards given out to athletes in the United States. Edey is one of 25 semifinalists for the James E. Sullivan Award presented by the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) to the nation’s top amateur athlete.

One of the most-prestigious awards a person can win... @zach_edey is a semifinalist for the Sullivan Award, given to the nation's top amateur athlete.



The award nomination follows Edey’s list of accolades following a junior year that saw him sweep the National Player of the Year awards along with the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award, a first-team All American, and the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year. Past winners of the award include Exekiel Elliot (2014), Tim Tebow (2007), Michael Phelps (2003), Peyton Manning (1997), Jackie Joyner-Kerse (1986), and Simone Biles (2021). The only former men’s basketball players to ever win the award are JJ Reddick (2005), Bill Walton (1973), and Bill Bradley (1965).

Purdue fans can help Edey by voting daily at the Sullivan Award website through Wednesday, July 19th at 11:59pm ET. Six finalists will be selected for a second voting period from August 9th through August 16th.