54 Days Until Purdue Football: Josh Kaltenberger

Josh Kaltenberger

RS Junior - Recruiting Class of 2020

Cranberry Township, PA - Seneca Valley

6’5” 305 lbs

Offensive Line

If nothing else, Purdue has depth and quality experience at the center position. Currently, the status of Gus Hartwig is unknown but that won’t prevent Purdue from having a talented snapper in week 1. Josh Kaltenberger came to Purdue as a 3 star recruit out of Pennsylvania and has provided much needed o-line depth the past two seasons, appearing in 26 games for the Boilermakers. Usually at guard and center, it was the latter that Josh started the final 3 games for Purdue last season when Gus Hartwig went down and Josh took the helm expertly. Don’t be shocked to see Josh in every game this season, especially if there are any injuries to the interior of the offensive line or if Gus isn’t quite ready when the season opens.