Boiler Alert Talks Ethan Morton and Syracuse

Ryan and I are back at you as we continue our review through the 2023-2024 men’s basketball roster and discuss what each player needs to work on throughout the offseason in order for Purdue to continue to improve. Today we are looking at Ethan Morton. He’s one of my favorite players but I’m smart enough to know that he has some flaws and maybe that Matt Painter has exacerbated those flaws. Ryan agrees with me and we talk about what can be done. A lot of people forget that Morton scored over 2,000 points in high school. He’s got offensive talent that he hasn’t showcased at Purdue.

Next, we discuss the revenge game against Syracuse. Purdue played in a wild game against the Orange last year when they lost in the final seconds of the game after committing boneheaded penalty after bonehead penalty. Purdue snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in that one. Let’s hope they get some taste of revenge in Ross-Ade this year. Ryan let’s us know who is returning on offense and defense.

Plus, at the top we have a little fun and talk about the biggest movie debate of our time. Are you watching Barbie or Oppenheimer? Plus, if you’re seeing both on the same day which order do you see them in to maximize your day? Ryan and I disagree on this one. What are your thoughts?