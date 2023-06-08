Purdue Volleyball Announces Loaded Non-Conference Slate

The offseason means it’s time for schedule releases and a look ahead at next season. For the volleyball team that meant an announcement about their non-conference schedule and boy is it a killer.

Get ready for one of the toughest non-con schedules in program history. https://t.co/LxohsGZ57Q pic.twitter.com/gze15uIV76 — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) June 8, 2023

This schedule includes 6 teams that are either ranked or receiving votes in the final Top 25 from the 2022 season. For those unaware of the heavy hitters in volleyball here is who is either receiving votes or was ranked at the end of last season.

Creighton 21 - Purdue faces them 8/27 at home

Kansas (receiving votes) - 8/31 at Kansas

Marquette 13 - 9/1 at Kansas

Kentucky 14 OR Houston 17 - Purdue faces the winner 9/9 at home

UCF 22 - 9/14 at home

USC (receiving votes) - 9/15 at home.

That’s an intimidating slate. Purdue has faced rather tough non-conference slates in recent years in an attempt to boost their RPI and help them come NCAA Tournament selection time. Coach Shondell and the rest of the staff know what they are doing so scheduling this type of out of conference slate knowing the team that they have signals confidence to me. This doesn’t even mention the meat grinder that is the B1G conference slate which is a whole other animal.

Get yourself to Holloway this year and support the team. You won’t be disappointed.