86 Days to Purdue Football: Max Klare

Max Klare

Redshirt Freshman - Recruiting Class of 2022

Guilford, Indiana - St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati)

6’4 225lbs

Tight End

2023 Projection - Backup Tight End

Max Klare was a well lightly recruited tight end out of St. Xavier which is largely considered one of the most successful high school programs in the state of Ohio. Although holding official offers from the Duke Blue Devils, Air Force, Bowling Green, and Ball State, he was sought out by the previous football staff because of his size and athleticism at the tight end position. Largely considered a more split end and not an in-line tight end, Klare needed the redshirt year to bulk up and adjust to the physicality of the college game.

In first year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s offense, it is likely that the high usage rate for tight ends will continue over from the Jeff Brohm era. While at USC, Harrell used a tight end on 98% of his plays and used a zone run concept on 79% of his runs. Using a tight end allows the offense to create another gap for the defense to account for but Harrell may use his tight ends as more of an ‘H back’ role where they are moved across the field and formations to gain advantages in the passing game. In a brief interview with Hammer & Rails, Klare stated that ‘expectations for the tight ends are high as I believe we have a very talented room that is extremely versatile and smart.’ This echoes with what Harrell has done in the past.

Klare has had a good time adjusting to the new staff and offensive scheme this spring. ‘The adjustment has been extremely enjoyable as the new staff has been super easy to work with and consistently available to us. Coach Doege has been everything you could ask for from a tights ends coach as he has made it easy on us to learn and adjust to the new offensive scheme.’ The depth at the tight end position likely starts with Garrett Miller and Paul Piferi is a known commodity but there are opportunities for playing time backing them up. Klare has a big challenge with older players ahead of him in that backup role like Ben Buechel and Drew Biber but Klare possesses the skill set you want to see from an off-line tight end in a spread style offense.

Max did not rule out opportunities on special teams where a player with size and speed like those from the tight end position can be very valuable. ‘I’m willing to do whatever is asked from me to contribute to the teams success next year and if I’m asked to play special teams I will be the very best I can be at that.’ This may be where Klare gets most of his reps this coming season and gets fully acclimated to the speed and physicality on B1G football. That experience can prove invaluable for players moving into more prominent roles.

Projection:

Backup Tight End & Special Teams Starter (likely kickoff & kickoff return). Klare is probably still a year away from consistent contributions on the offensive side of the ball but never rule out what happens in the first year of a new offensive scheme under a new coaching staff.

Up Next: #84 Preston Terrell