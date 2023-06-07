87 Days Until Purdue Football: Maddix Bogunia-Bright

Maddix Bogunia-Bright

Freshman - Recruiting Class of 2023

Mishawaka, IN - Marian High School

6’2” 180 lbs

Wide Receiver

Maddix Bogunia-Bright comes into his freshman year at Purdue after taking an interesting path. Formerly a dual-threat QB at Marian High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, Bogunia-Bright graduated in the class of 2021. He would then go on to play for Bridgton Academy in Massachusetts. Bridgton Acadamy is basically a half step between high school and college that allows athletes to maintain college eligbility while taking on higher talent pools. Former New York Giant, Victor Cruz is an alumni and to read further on what they do for athletes, read here. At Bridgton Academy, Maddix switched over to wide receiver and clearly had a knack for it, gaining visits to Purdue, IU, Butler, and Valpo. Bogunia-Bright now joins the team for the 2023 season as a freshman (he has already enrolled and was a student athlete of the week in March) and is listed as a wide receiver.

In the state of Purdue’s wide receiver room at the moment, it is not crazy to think Maddix could put in some minutes this season, especially if there is a trick play geared up for him. It’s been an interesting path to West Lafayette for Maddix Bogunia-Bright, but now his Boilermaker journey begins.