88 Days Until Purdue Football: Garrett Miller

Garrett Miller

Tight End

6’5” 265

Redshirt Senior

Garrett Miller, a 3-star recruit out of Round Rock, Texas could have a breakout season this year. Last year, him and Payne Durham were supposed to hold a one-two punch in the tight end position before Miller suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp.

Sometimes referred to as Thor, Miller is poised to be TE1 for the Boilers. He brought in 21 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown prior to last season. He played in 11 games his sophomore season and made four starts.

Miller brought in a lot of expectations before his injury and could be able to reach those this year if he is able to get his speed back. He’s put on a lot of muscle, but unfortunately, with injuries such as severe as his sometimes those skills never quite come back the same. Not only are their physical hurdles to overcome such as quickness, but it’s also a mental game as well.

If all is good on the health front, Miller will be one the main targets in Graham Harrell’s offensive scheme. At 6’5” and 265 pounds he can be a monster to take down or get by.