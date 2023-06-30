64 Days Until Purdue Football: Mahamane Moussa

Mahamane Moussa

RS Sophomore - Recruiting Class of 2021

Indianapolis, IN - Pike

6’4” 285 lbs

Offensive Line

As we all know from the movie, The Blindside, the left tackle is a very important position in football. For Purdue, that position seems to be slated for Mahamane Moussa. The former Pike standout has worked his way up here at Purdue after playing in 4 games in 2021 and all 14 games last season. With the departure of Eric Miller to Louisville and the career-ending injury to Cam Craig last season, Moussa is penciled in at LT across Daniel Johnson. Moussa looks to have a bright future as a Boilermaker and he will look to protect the blindside for Purdue.