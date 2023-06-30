Zach Edey Wins Yet Another Award

The Big Ten announced their conference male and female athlete of the year award winners yesterday and Zach Edey was the winner on the male side. Caitlin Clark of Iowa women’s basketball was the female winner in course you were curious.

The Big Ten’s BEST! @zach_edey named the winner of the 2023 Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year!



3rd Boilermaker to win the @bigten’s most-prestigious athletic award.



2023 - Zach Edey

2011 - David Boudia

1994 - Glenn Robinson pic.twitter.com/NinwiFJeSo — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 29, 2023

As the tweet above notes this makes Edey just the third Boilermaker to ever win the Big Ten’s top award. He joins multi-time Olympic & NCAA medalist David Boudia and former National Player of the Year and #1 NBA Draft pick Glenn Robinson.

This award has been given out annually since 1982. This is Purdue’s first winner since Boudia in 2011. Each school submits nominees and then the awards are voted on by media members from each school.

Lest you think that this award just goes to the most famous football or basketball player, I’m here to let you know that is simply not true. Last year’s winner was Gable Stevenson a wrestler from Minnesota. Winners since Boudia in 2011 have included three wrestlers, one track and field athlete, three basketball players, and one football player. It’s honestly drawn from a quite diverse set of sports which I think shows just how difficult it is to win this award.

This is yet another unbelievable individual accomplishment for the young man out of Canada. What a career he’s had already, and he’s not done yet.