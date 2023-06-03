 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

91 Days to Purdue Football: Cole Brevard

The former Penn State Nittany Lion is one of two players on the countdown today.

By jumboheroes
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A little over a year ago Purdue got the good news that former Penn State Nittany Lion Cole Brevard would be transferring to Purdue for the remainder of his eligibility. The young man went to high school in Carmel so coming back to Indiana to play makes sense.

Cole Brevard - Junior (RS)

Carmel, IN (Carmel HS)

6’3”, 315 pounds

Defensive Tackle

2023 Projection: Starter

Brevard was a 4 star recruit coming out of Carmel in 2020. Following a 2020 season at Penn State in which he didn’t see any action and a 2021 redshirt season Brevard decided it was time to come back to the state of Indiana. So far it’s paid off for both parties.

Brevard recorded statistics in 5 games last season but played in all 14. He finished last season with 11 tackles including 7 solo. With an additional year of strength and playing at the college level Brevard is expected to be a big contributor to this revamped Boilermaker defense. It can be difficult to transition between defensive systems and with a new coaching staff Brevard will have done this multiples times once you factor in his transfer from Penn State. All indications and reports are that he’s going to be one to watch this year.

