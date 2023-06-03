91 Days to Purdue Football: Ben Buechel

Ben Buechel - Junior (RS)

New Berlin, WI (Eisenhower HS)

6’3”, 240 pounds

Tight End

2023 Projection: Reserve

Buechel is not a scholarship player, at least so far. He is a preferred walk-on from New Berlin, Wisconsin that joined the program in 2020. He redshirted that season, then saw limited action the next year against Michigan State and Minnesota. He was headed to Air Force before changing his mind and walking on at Purdue.

During the 2022 season he saw action in three games, Indiana State, IU, and in the bowl game against LSU. In that bowl game against LSU, which I can’t wait to watch, I’m sure Purdue will hold their own, Buechel hauled in a reception for 12 yards. This is his sole reception as a Boilermaker.

Buechel finds himself on a depth chart behind guys like Garrett Miller and Paul Piferi. It will be a tough slog for him to find constant playing time this year but I would imagine like years past he will get an opportunity here or there.