Four-Star Recruit Koy Beasley Commits to Purdue for 2024 class

The recruiting trail continues to run hot for the Purdue football program as Koy Beasley announced his commitment to the Boilers this evening. A 6’ 180 lb. defensive back from Cincinnati, Ohio chose Purdue over his three other finalists; Pitt, Wisconsin and Rutgers.

A consensus four-star prospect, Beasley was a top ten safety for his class and a top 150 overall recruit in his class as well.

Pitt had been the clear front runner according to crystal ball predictions before his announcement. He had an official visit to Purdue a few days ago where he said Coach Walters and safeties coach Grant O’Brien factored into his decision. “The way I can fit in and come in and maybe make an impact early in multiple phases of the game and I also will be running track,” he said were the reasons he chose the Boilers. Besides a stud in the field, Beasley also is a track star that runs a 10.44 in the 100-meter dash

Beasley will make an immediate impact in their secondary haul due to his speed and versatility. His experience in multiple positions and good instinct sets him apart from others. He doesn’t have a height advantage and will need to put on some weight coming into Purdue but his speed and agility is next to elite. Being able to help on both sides of the ball and in special teams, he will make an immediate impact for the team.

This is the 13th 4-star player Walters has picked up since becoming head coach six months ago and his 2024 recruiting class now ranks 19th according to 247sports. The buzz is palpable surrounding what Walters is trying to build at Purdue and if you haven’t got on the train yet, as he would say, “the time is now.”