67 days until Purdue football: Drew Woodruff

Drew Woodruff

Redshirt Freshman

6’ 3” 270 lbs.

Offensive Line

As we continue the countdown to Purdue football, today we spotlight #67 Drew Woodruff. A Kentucky native that redshirted last season.

This will be Woodruff’s first chance to experience the field at the college level. In high school he helped lead his team to two state championships and was named all-state honorable mention as well as first-team all district. He can squat 435 and put up 315 on bench while maintaining a 5.0 40.

He’s also impressive in the classroom collecting academic all-state accolades and graduating high school with a weighted 4.4 GPA. He is majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Purdue.

Our offensive line was one of the biggest question marks heading into spring after losing three players to the portal including starter Eric Miller. Walters did pick up a former 4-star transfer that brings experience with him as well as two more years of eligibility. It’s uncertain how much playing time Woodruff will get this season but with a lot of holes to fill he has the potential to work himself into a rotation if he can step up to the challenge.