Women’s Basketball: Lana McCarthy commits to Purdue

The Purdue women’s basketball team landed Lana McCarthy, a New Hampshire native to its 2024 recruiting class.

McCarthy committed during her campus visit after being offered back in May. She chose Purdue over Minnesota, Providence and New Hampshire.

McCarthy is a 6’ 4 forward for Bedford high school where she finished her junior season averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds. She helped lead her team to the title game where she showed off her offensive ability dropping 24 points. She was awarded First-Team All State and was selected to the BlueStar All American camp.

She is the third addition to the 2024 class joining Kendall Puryear and Jordyn Poole. Gearlds still has two scholarships remaining.