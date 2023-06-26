Purdue Football vs. Fresno State - A Look Ahead

Ryan and I are back at you on another Monday to talk all things Purdue sports with the occasional diversion. Today we start two new segments on the show that will lead us right into football season and toward basketball season. We do the first of our opponent previews. Ryan gives us all the details we need on Fresno State including key transfers and graduations. The way Ryan tells it their offense lost a whole lot of fire power but their secondary remains largely intact and could be a problem. We talk about what this means for Purdue in week one.

Before getting into all that though we talk about the homework that Matt Painter will likely assign Zach Edey in the offseason. I broke this down into two separate areas, first, what does Zach Edey need to do to be a more successful college player, a tough thing we admit, and second, what does Edey need to do to become a player that NBA scouts and GMs want to draft.

Amid all of this we go into tangents on what our favorite pop-tart flavors are and we look forward to football starting up again. One of Ryan’s top three pop-tart flavors will really surprise you. Give us a listen and let us know your favorite pop-tart in the comments.