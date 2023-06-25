70 Days to Purdue Football: Zach Richards

Zach Richards - So. (RS)

Mooresville, IN (Mooresville HS)

6’3”, 305 pounds

Offensive Line

2023 Projection: One for the future

An Indiana kid who came to Purdue as a three star recruit from Mooresville High School, Zach is still early in his college football career. In a thin offensive line room, at times we may get the chance to catch a glimpse into what he can bring to the interior. Having said that, it will be very difficult for Richards to find regular playing time.

Having yet to see many snaps in the Black and Gold, it’s exciting to see what the former top-100 O-line recruit can bring to the table in the near future. As an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, we know he had the mental sharpness to keep up, and that should have the chance play out in seasons to come. Keep an eye on this one.