Cassidy Hardin and Matt Ramos earn Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award

Cassidy Hardin (women’s basketball) and Matt Ramos (wrestling) were selected by the Big Ten for the Outstanding Sportsmanship award along with 26 other honorees.

Hardin helped lead the women’s program back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017 last season. She delayed medical school to return for her final year and completed a degree in honors biochemistry. She was the fifth boilermaker to make over 200 triples during her tenure at Purdue.

Ramos who led the wrestling program this season became Purdue’s 60th All-American wrestler and placed ninth NCAA Runner-up. He had a 35-5 record with 6 pins and 14 bonus point wins in the 125-pound weight class. He made his name known during the NCAA wrestling Championships when he upset the No.1 seed and three-time national champion Spencer lee during the semi-finals. He was also awarded NWCA Academic All-American and Academic All-Big Ten while pursuing a Selling & Sales Management degree.

One person from each team was chosen by every school and the conference then selected the top recipients. Sportsmanship winners have distinguished themselves by good behavior and sportsmanlike conduct. They must be in good academic standings along with demonstrating good citizenship outside their sports setting. A big congratulations to two of our own that have represented our university well.