Purdue Basketball Alumni Game/Scrimmage Tickets on Sale

Purdue Basketball will be holding an alumni game followed by a scrimmage of the 2023-2024 team in Mackey Arena on Saturday August, 5th at 11:00 AM. Tickets for this event went on sale yesterday and are pretty cheap considering the folks you are likely to see. Tickets are just $5 for the upper bowl and $15 for the lower bowl. No word on if you’re able to buy the fancy seats or if those are reserved for the high rollers.

This event will be used as a springboard for the team’s trip to Europe where they will play against top competition in multiple different countries. As a team competing in a European trip this summer Purdue is able to hold 10 additional practices in preparation. It’s a great advantage that I know Coach Painter and staff have been looking forward to. It bolsters my opinion that Painter has long thought this was going to be the year that the team could truly make a March run. Maybe I’m a bit too optimistic but I know that Painter is a long term strategic thinker so i don’t think I’m that far off base.

The alumni game has been held four times previously with a variety of Purdue players coming back. Here’s just a handful of the names who have come back: DJ Byrd, Brian Cardinal, Brandon Brantley, Roy Hairston, Chris Kramer, Kenny Lowe, Troy Lewis, Dave Barrett, Tim Ervin, Chris Reid, Mark Wohlford, David Teague, Ryne Smith, Matt Keifer, Bobby Riddell, Maynard Lewis, Rapheal Davis, Lewis Jackson, Frank Kendrick, Jon Octeus, Matt Waddell, Mike Robinson. The participants and teams have yet to be announced but if you’re not excited by that list of names I don’t know what to say to you.

Finally, the alumni game will be an opportunity to celebrate Gene Keady’s induction into the basketball hall of fame. What an honor for the absolute legend. So, get your tickets today.