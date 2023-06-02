92 Days to Purdue Football - Mo Omonode

Sophomore - Recruiting Class of 2022

West Lafayette, IN - West Lafayette High School

Defensive Tackle

6’ 0” - 285 lbs

A hometown hero from West Lafayette, Mo Omonode was a 3 star commit coming out of West Lafayette High School, and chose Purdue over a laundry list of other D-I offers including Marshall and Appalachian State.

In his first season in the Old Gold and Black, Mo appeared in 11 of Purdue’s 14 games, recording 7 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He appeared sparingly as a freshman, but as far as interior defensive lineman go, appearing in 11 games as a freshman is nothing to scoff at. And since arriving on campus, Mo has put on nearly 50 pounds and could shape up to be a monster up front.

When Mo came to Purdue, his intention was to move around the interior of the defensive line, and in Coach Walter’s 3-4 scheme, he should have the opportunity to do just that.

2023 Projection - Rotation Defensive Tackle

In a crowded (and old) defensive line group, it will be hard for Mo to find significant snaps. However, he is still a promising young prospect and could provide decent playmaking ability in a pinch. He has shown flashes of athleticism and will hope to get the chance to make a difference in a Purdue defense that is shaping up to be one of the most exciting units in the conference.