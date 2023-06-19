The Boiler Alert Podcast Talks Dads, Myles Colvin, and NIL Ideas

Ryan and I headed to the mics on Father’s Day to talk some notable Purdue dads, and ask, why is it that most of the Purdue players parents we know are moms? Is that just a quirk of Purdue or is it the same elsewhere? We just don’t know.

Then we talk some recent movies we’ve seen. Ryan sticks to sports and video games and I go with a new movie with some great acting from an unexpected source.

Then, in the second half of the podcast we talk the emergence of Myles Colvin as Purdue’s next member of USA Basketball as he made the U19 team this past week. Ryan gives us all the details about who they play, when they play, and even where the play. This won’t be Colvin’s overseas trip of the year as Purdue basketball is set to head to Europe this summer as well. We go into those details and let you know that it’s just one more thing pointing toward Matt Painter believing that this year is THE year for his squad.

Finally, we give some NIL ideas to the Purdue NIL Collective, NIL Store, and anyone else who wants to make some merchandise specifically for Myles Colvin. There’s money to be made there. Give us a listen and let us know what you think.