75 Days to Purdue Football: Jalen Grant

Jalen Grant

Senior

Chicago, Illinois - Bowling Green State University

6’3 285lbs

Offensive Lineman

2023 Projection - Starting Left or Right Guard

After starting 28 games in his college career at Bowling Green State, Grant entered the transfer portal and landed at Purdue who desperately needed offensive lineman at every position. Touted as the #44th rated interior offensive lineman in the portal, Grant was a former 3 star recruit who was lightly recruited player who did receive some scholarship offers from major FCS programs like Illinois State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

Grant will likely slide into one of the interior offensive positions at guard but likely will be on the left side which is the side of the offensive line. Grant also played center as well at BGSU but with starter Gus Hartwig likely being healthy coming off an injury and Josh Kaltenberger proving he is more than capable to step into that starting role, it is doubtful Grant will see time at center this season.

Grant shared clips from his last season at BGSU on his twitter and the potential for him to slide into a starting role is evident. Highlights show an athletic interior offensive lineman who has a penchant for playing very physical. He is able to pull in both directions and get in front of either running backs or quarterbacks on the edge. Paired with Hartwig (27 starts) and Marcus Mbow (14 starts), Purdue will return 69 starts from the interior offensive line.

Just a couple clips from this season more tape on the way! #77 LG pic.twitter.com/Gz1FauTfWl — Choo Choo (@Jalen_Grant99) January 2, 2023

Projection:

Grant is likely projected to start at the left guard position this season alongside a very veteran group. He will be needed to help solidify that left side of the offensive line that lost Eric Miller to transfer (UofL).

