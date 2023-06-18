76 Days Until Purdue Football: André Oben

André Oben

RS Freshman - Recruiting Class of 2022

Montclair, NJ - St. Peter’s Prep

6’5” 290 lbs

Offensive Line

Yes, we Purdue basketball fans still cringe when we hear the name St. Peters, but the prep school from New Jersey has brought Purdue football a player we hope to wash away those memories. André Oben, son of 12 year NFL veteran, Roman Oben, was a big-time player in New Jersey, gaining offers from Syracuse, Rutgers, UConn and Purdue. Playing both interior offensive line and tackle in high school, André has versatility but may track better as a guard in college. Joining the class of 2022, André came to Purdue and took a redshirt year. With a season of learning under his belt, he could provide much needed depth to the offensive line if nothing else. André shows both quickness and power as he squats over 500 lbs and competed in sprinting and throwing events in high school. His father is the NFL VP of Football Development and his brother, RJ, is the starting defensive end at Duke. André is clearly in a great football family and if he continues to develop, he has a bright future as a Boilermaker.