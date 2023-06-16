Myles Colvin Makes Team USA U-19 Roster

Myles Colvin will make another appearance donning the red, white, and blue for Team USA this summer. Colvin was announced as part of the final roster for Team USA’s U-19 National Team that will play at the FIBA World Cup held in Hungary. Colvin is the lone representative from the B1G and is one of four players who are 17 or younger.

Another one reppin’ the . @mylesjcolvin is off to Hungary for the FIBA U19 World Cup. @BoilerBall @usabjnt pic.twitter.com/fNkqPysc5v — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 16, 2023

The Boilermakers have had a player represent Team USA on the U-19 squad for the World Cup since Caleb Swanigan in 2015. Colvin joins Swanigan (2015), Carsen Edwards (2017), Trevion Williams (2019), Jaden Ivey (2021), Caleb Furst (2021), and Zach Edey (2021-Team Canada). The sox Boilers selected represent the highest amount of players selected (6) from any other university with Oklahoma State (4), Duke (3), Kentucky (3), and Villanova (3) with multiple other selections as well.

Colvin will join the Boilermakers after the completion of the World Cup on July 2nd and will look to acclimate quickly as the Boilers prepare for their trip to Europe ahead of the 2023/2024 season.